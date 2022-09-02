Bank of America Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $89.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDD. Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Shares of PDD opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

