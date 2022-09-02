Bank of America Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 134.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

