Bank of America Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.
MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.
3M Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of 3M stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 134.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
