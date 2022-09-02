Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Banner worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Down 1.5 %

Banner stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.00. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.