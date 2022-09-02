Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $589.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

