Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.29. Baozun shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.
BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.
Baozun Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $586.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
