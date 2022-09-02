Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.29. Baozun shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Baozun Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $586.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baozun by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 2.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baozun by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,190,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 265,203 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

