Barclays Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 920

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,204.62 ($26.64).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 663 ($8.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £662.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 932.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,325.81. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 655 ($7.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,834 ($46.33).

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

