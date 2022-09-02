Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Reaches $500,968.68

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $500,968.68 and $7,268.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,948.39 or 1.00038631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086081 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.