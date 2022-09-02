Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.94 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $501.82 million and $28.94 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

