Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,556. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.