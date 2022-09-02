BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.53

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.53 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.35), with a volume of 951,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.61 million and a P/E ratio of 905.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.53.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

