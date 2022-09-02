Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,732 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

TTD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. 125,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.27, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

