Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $427.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,615. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

