Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 42,536 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $289.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,261. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

