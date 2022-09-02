Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.46. The company has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

