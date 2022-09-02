Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.67 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. 380,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

