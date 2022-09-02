Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.41. 18,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,506. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.
