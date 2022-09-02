Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

WSM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,289. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

