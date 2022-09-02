Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Booking by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

BKNG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,851.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,897. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,090.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

