Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,732 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 125,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,785. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

