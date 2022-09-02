Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

TMO traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $553.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.76 and its 200 day moving average is $557.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

