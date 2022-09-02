Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 13,606 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,528 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.
