Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,097 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $231.44. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.