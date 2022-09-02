Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,163 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

