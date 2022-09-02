Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ciena worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Ciena by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.37.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 101,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,016. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

