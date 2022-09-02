Beecher Investors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Beecher Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 0.2% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,861,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,135. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

