Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. 1,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

