Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. 1,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Belite Bio Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

