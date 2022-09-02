BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.19

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.19 and traded as high as C$15.05. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 231,708 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.16.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

