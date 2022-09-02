Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 2.36. Berry has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

