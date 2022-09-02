Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

