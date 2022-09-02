Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Big River Industries’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Big River Industries Company Profile

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers building products, such as pine framing, fiber cement, hardwood for structural and decorative purposes, plywood, sheet materials, particle board flooring, landscaping and fencing supplies, doors, door furniture, and external timber cladding products; LVL, I-beams, and laminated beams; timber flooring, and decking products; and formwork, insulation, and other products.

