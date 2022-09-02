BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BigCommerce Trading Down 9.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.78. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

