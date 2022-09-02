Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.26.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $149.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,301. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

