Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $573.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

