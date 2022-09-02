Birdchain Trading 35% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $87,442.35 and approximately $43,043.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

