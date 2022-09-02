Biswap Price Reaches $0.29 (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $80.24 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Biswap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00028950 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00039947 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap (BSW) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.Telegram | MediumDocs”

