Blackcrane Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Blackcrane Capital LLC cut its stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,351 shares during the quarter. Profound Medical accounts for 14.1% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 241,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,239. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

