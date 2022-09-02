Blackline Safety Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.11 million.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.