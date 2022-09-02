BlackRock Inc. Acquires 417,496 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.84% of Synopsys worth $4,510,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,703,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $332.20 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

