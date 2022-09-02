BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,565,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605,943 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $3,540,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $2,971,361 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
