BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,469,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $5,053,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 728,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

