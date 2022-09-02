BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,284,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.