BlackRock Inc. Has $3.81 Billion Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,452,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 74,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of FedEx worth $3,806,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
