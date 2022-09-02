BlackRock Inc. Has $5.56 Billion Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $5,561,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,251,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,355,000 after purchasing an additional 239,760 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.