BlackRock Inc. Has $5 Billion Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.42% of Sempra worth $5,000,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SRE stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
