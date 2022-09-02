BlackRock Inc. Has $5 Billion Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.42% of Sempra worth $5,000,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

