BlackRock Inc. Has $6.25 Billion Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,258,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.20% of General Electric worth $6,245,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

