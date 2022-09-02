BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.02% of Agilent Technologies worth $3,980,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 236,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of A stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

