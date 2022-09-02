BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.71% of Moody’s worth $4,175,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

MCO stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

