BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,378,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.87% of Realty Income worth $3,699,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,207,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,579 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,596. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

