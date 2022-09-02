BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,028,902 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,543,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,342,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

