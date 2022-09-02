BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.35

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.35 and traded as low as $12.00. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 120,089 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
